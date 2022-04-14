DRAMA

DramaBits is the leading decentralized short-drama platform powered by AI, NFTs, and Watch-to-Earn — where every view, script, and story becomes an on-chain asset. Backed by BigBangDAO, it empowers creators and viewers to co-build the next-gen entertainment economy.

NameDRAMA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply300,000,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionDramaBits is the leading decentralized short-drama platform powered by AI, NFTs, and Watch-to-Earn — where every view, script, and story becomes an on-chain asset. Backed by BigBangDAO, it empowers creators and viewers to co-build the next-gen entertainment economy.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.