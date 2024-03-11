DSYNC

Destra Network is building a decentralized ecosystem for cloud computing, AI, and web services. It aims to solve the problems of centralization, censorship, and privacy that plague traditional web infrastructure.

NameDSYNC

RankNo.570

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.49%

Circulation Supply974,947,710.1310906

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,874,315.1676701

Circulation Rate0.9749%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5513112629242496,2025-01-06

Lowest Price0.005953619308782976,2024-03-11

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDestra Network is building a decentralized ecosystem for cloud computing, AI, and web services. It aims to solve the problems of centralization, censorship, and privacy that plague traditional web infrastructure.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.