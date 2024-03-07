DYDX

DeFi trading platform dYdX is launching a governance token. DYDX enables a robust ecosystem around governance, rewards, and staking — each designed to drive future growth and decentralization of dYdX, resulting in a better experience for users.

NameDYDX

RankNo.179

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.97%

Circulation Supply820,241,078.5554371

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply958,342,962.317931

Circulation Rate0.8202%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.52847355533478,2024-03-07

Lowest Price0.06665020804323486,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainNONE

