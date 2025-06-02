EDGEN

LayerEdge is building the world's first people-powered zk verification layer, edgenOS. With over 1 million users, we are democratizing blockchain verification while leveraging Bitcoin's unparalleled security foundation.

NameEDGEN

RankNo.1756

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.79%

Circulation Supply176,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.176%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.0252839382104077,2025-06-02

Lowest Price0.01038938679200242,2025-06-13

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

