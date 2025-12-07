EDOM

EDOM is a Web3 GameFi ecosystem built on Polygon, enabling users to earn and use tokens through real gameplay. Players collect points, convert them to EDOM, trade items, and participate in an open in-game economy. EDOM connects gaming with real value through a simple and sustainable Play-to-Earn model.

NameEDOM

RankNo.4349

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.742325069520896,2025-12-07

Lowest Price0.20033866881195128,2026-01-01

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionEDOM is a Web3 GameFi ecosystem built on Polygon, enabling users to earn and use tokens through real gameplay. Players collect points, convert them to EDOM, trade items, and participate in an open in-game economy. EDOM connects gaming with real value through a simple and sustainable Play-to-Earn model.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent Center
More
Zero-Fee Gala
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
EDOM/USDT
EDOM
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (EDOM)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
EDOM/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (EDOM)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...