EDOM is a Web3 GameFi ecosystem built on Polygon, enabling users to earn and use tokens through real gameplay. Players collect points, convert them to EDOM, trade items, and participate in an open in-game economy. EDOM connects gaming with real value through a simple and sustainable Play-to-Earn model.

RankNo.4349

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.742325069520896,2025-12-07

Lowest Price0.20033866881195128,2026-01-01

Public BlockchainMATIC

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.