EIGEN

EigenLayer is a set of smart contracts on Ethereum that allows consensus layer Ether (ETH) and other stakers of ERC-20s to opt in to validating new software modules built on top of the Ethereum ecosystem.

NameEIGEN

RankNo.155

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)7.29%

Circulation Supply540,977,827.7528999

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,783,889,477.2275288

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High5.651838515776891,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.34282827066611776,2026-01-01

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

