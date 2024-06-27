EMT

EtherMail is the leading Web3 email platform bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. For businesses and brands, EtherMail increases reach and engagement and helps to build lasting relationships by sharing relevant content with NFT and Token holders.

NameEMT

RankNo.4348

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.061780795604122175,2024-06-27

Lowest Price0.001517433803168689,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionEtherMail is the leading Web3 email platform bridging the gap between Web2 and Web3. For businesses and brands, EtherMail increases reach and engagement and helps to build lasting relationships by sharing relevant content with NFT and Token holders.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
EMT/USDT
EtherMail
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (EMT)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
