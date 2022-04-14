ETHEREX

Etherex is an evolution of Nile on Linea, incorporating the highly successful tokenomics and incentive structures made famous by Ramses v3 technology (e.g. Shadow on Sonic). With 100% of fees and incentives going to token holders, and no team unlocks, Etherex, true to its name, is maximally user aligned.

NameETHEREX

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply350,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainLINEA

IntroductionEtherex is an evolution of Nile on Linea, incorporating the highly successful tokenomics and incentive structures made famous by Ramses v3 technology (e.g. Shadow on Sonic). With 100% of fees and incentives going to token holders, and no team unlocks, Etherex, true to its name, is maximally user aligned.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.