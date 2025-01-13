EURI

Eurite (EURI) is a 1:1 EUR-backed stablecoin regulated by the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) in the EEA.

NameEURI

RankNo.438

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)17.41%

Circulation Supply51,368,932.99990108

Max Supply∞

Total Supply51,368,932.99990108

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.1906031001599715,2025-09-17

Lowest Price1.018151620054694,2025-01-13

Public BlockchainETH

