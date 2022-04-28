FAKT

Medifakt will use a combination of IoT + Blockchain + AI, the combination these technologies will enhance the security of the collected data through IoT devices and feeding them to a decentralized network built on Polkadot network. This will ensure the real world data collected through these medical devices will solve the transparency in healthcare costs in drug developemnt, payments and insurance premiums. Along with that medifakt will aim use advanced machine learning capabilities to support the patient healthcare outcomes and a more secured and compliant way.

NameFAKT

RankNo.5408

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply999,999,999

Total Supply999,999,999

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04450754499961446,2022-04-28

Lowest Price0.000173569606735217,2024-07-21

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

