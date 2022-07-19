FANC

fanC Token(FANC) is a reward-type blockchain project for creators and users who use the short-form content platform CELEBe. Creators and users can also experience a new environment to promote and trade NFT content as a service to share everyday moments and receive platform activity rewards. In addition, it provides access to exclusive NFT content created by influencers, Metaverse, and various blockchain-based services such as Watch to Earn, Staking (DeFi), and Governance.

NameFANC

RankNo.1483

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply1,533,725,349.09

Max Supply2,000,000,000

Total Supply2,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.7668%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.399394243120854,2022-07-19

Lowest Price0.002435921839235735,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

