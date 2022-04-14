FASTER

Archer Hunter stands at the intersection of fast-paced action gameplay and the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. Our mission is not only to deliver an immersive, skill-based RPG experience, but also to build a sustainable ecosystem where players, creators, and partners can actively participate, contribute, and benefit.

NameFASTER

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainSEIEVM

IntroductionArcher Hunter stands at the intersection of fast-paced action gameplay and the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology. Our mission is not only to deliver an immersive, skill-based RPG experience, but also to build a sustainable ecosystem where players, creators, and partners can actively participate, contribute, and benefit.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.