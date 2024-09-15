FB

Fractal Bitcoin is the only Bitcoin scaling solution that uses the Bitcoin Core code itself to recursively scale unlimited layers. It enables infinite scalability and seamless integration with Bitcoin, allowing it to support internet-scale applications while maintaining high consistency with Bitcoin's core principles.

NameFB

RankNo.602

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.63%

Circulation Supply88,657,849.94607788

Max Supply210,000,000

Total Supply135,907,825

Circulation Rate0.4221%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High39.250767727233885,2024-09-15

Lowest Price0.371158255953185,2025-08-06

Public BlockchainFRACTAL

IntroductionFractal Bitcoin is the only Bitcoin scaling solution that uses the Bitcoin Core code itself to recursively scale unlimited layers. It enables infinite scalability and seamless integration with Bitcoin, allowing it to support internet-scale applications while maintaining high consistency with Bitcoin's core principles.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.