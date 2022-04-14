FCTAI

FactualAI is an AI-powered truth verification protocol designed to filter noise from the Web3 ecosystem by transforming unverified market rumors into actionable intelligence. Built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), the platform combines real-time blockchain data, social signals, and news feeds with advanced AI credibility scoring models to evaluate the trustworthiness of crypto-related information.

