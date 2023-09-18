FOG

Real-estate NFT are issued in the form of blockchain-based NFTs on a real estate NFT investment platform using blockchain technology. Real estate investors can make piecemeal investments (small investments) in real estate by purchasing Real-estate NFT.

NameFOG

RankNo.5487

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10 000 000 000

Total Supply10 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.674261942479574,2023-09-18

Lowest Price0.011242061466153901,2025-11-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionReal-estate NFT are issued in the form of blockchain-based NFTs on a real estate NFT investment platform using blockchain technology. Real estate investors can make piecemeal investments (small investments) in real estate by purchasing Real-estate NFT.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
FOG/USDT
FOGNET Token
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (FOG)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FOG/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (FOG)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...