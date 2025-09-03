FOREST

Forest Protocol is a next-gen Automated Market Maker (AMM) on BNB Chain that lets anyone launch Playable Tokens powering games, apps, memes, and on-chain culture - in minutes.

RankNo.1261

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)11.72%

Circulation Supply104,197,024.3895761

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1041%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.09286318544516814,2025-10-13

Lowest Price0.031002873457605877,2025-09-03

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionForest Protocol is a next-gen Automated Market Maker (AMM) on BNB Chain that lets anyone launch Playable Tokens powering games, apps, memes, and on-chain culture - in minutes.

