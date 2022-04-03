FRAX

FRAX is the native token of the Fraxtal Layer 1 blockchain, serving as the primary gas token and base asset across the network. It was previously known as FXS (Frax Share) but was rebranded following the North Star upgrade. This transition marked a shift in function, positioning FRAX not as a governance token, but as a fixed-supply, commodity-like asset used to secure and operate the Fraxtal blockchain. FRAX is used to pay gas fees, support validator operations, and act as the monetary foundation of the Fraxtal ecosystem. The token follows a predetermined emission schedule that cannot be altered, emphasizing its role as a stable and predictable asset for network utility. While other DeFi protocols may choose to use FRAX in staking or governance models, the token itself does not carry governance rights within the core protocol. Unlike earlier versions of the Frax ecosystem, which were based on Ethereum and featured a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin, the current FRAX token exists natively on the Fraxtal blockchain. Wrapped or bridged versions may exist for cross-chain compatibility, but the core issuance and utility remain on Fraxtal. Originally launched in 2020, the broader Frax project introduced a hybrid stablecoin model, combining algorithmic mechanics with collateralization. With its evolution into the Fraxtal network, FRAX now plays a dual role—continuing to serve as a decentralized asset within DeFi while also powering a standalone Layer 1 chain.

NameFRAX

RankNo.332

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)17.61%

Circulation Supply88,234,665.2762706

Max Supply99,681,495.59113361

Total Supply99,681,495.59113361

Circulation Rate0.8851%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High42.67301505828751,2022-04-03

Lowest Price0.5272702051633938,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainFRAX

Sector

Social Media

