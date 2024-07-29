FTR

Fautor redefines the Creator Economy based on Blockchain technology. As a blockchain arm of Fantrie platform, The Fautor Foundation newly defines NFT as Neo Fan Tracker, maximizing blockchain technology to provide a new fandom community experience for creators and fans. Fantrie is the most largest creators-fans platform in South Korea. Over 1,500 creators, more than 1 million users actively use the service. Every top tier Korean streamers, creators, idols use Fantrie for their own fandom.

NameFTR

RankNo.2252

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply908,262,718.192761

Max Supply2,500,000,000

Total Supply2,500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3633%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.5078357820474433,2024-07-29

Lowest Price0.000656762608584195,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

