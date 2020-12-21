FXS

Frax is a fractional stabilization coin. The Frax protocol introduced the world to the concept of a cryptocurrency, partly backed by collateral and partly stable by algorithms

NameFXS

RankNo.315

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)11.86%

Circulation Supply89,710,954.86626549

Max Supply99,681,495.59113361

Total Supply99,681,495.59113361

Circulation Rate0.8999%

Issue Date2020-12-21 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High42.67301505828751,2022-04-03

Lowest Price0.5272702051633938,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionFrax is a fractional stabilization coin. The Frax protocol introduced the world to the concept of a cryptocurrency, partly backed by collateral and partly stable by algorithms

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
FXS/USDT
FraxShare
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (FXS)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FXS/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (FXS)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...