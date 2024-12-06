F

SynFutures (F) is a leading decentralized exchange and full-stack financial infrastructure provider. Utilizing its innovative Oyster AMM model and a fully onchain order-matching engine, SynFutures enables anyone to list and trade any asset with leverage. As the top perpetual futures DEX on multiple networks like Base, it introduced the industry’s first Perp Launchpad, attracting blue-chip, memecoins, and more.

NameF

RankNo.642

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.04%

Circulation Supply2,908,510,641

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2908%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13223847615874307,2024-12-06

Lowest Price0.006186995496240819,2025-09-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

