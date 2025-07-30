GAIA

Gaia is a decentralized computing infrastructure that enables everyone to create, deploy, scale, and monetize their own AI agents that reflect their styles, values, knowledge, and expertise. 100% of today's AI agents are applications in the OpenAI ecosystem. With our API approach, Gaia is an alternative to OpenAI. Each Gaia node has the ability to be customized with a fine-tuned model supplemented by domain knowledge which eliminates the generic responses many have come to expect.

NameGAIA

RankNo.988

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)26.32%

Circulation Supply170,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.17%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.13049730055509154,2025-07-30

Lowest Price0.03931568467223474,2025-07-31

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
ELIZAOS Euphoria
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (GAIA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (GAIA)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
