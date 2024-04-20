GAT

Gather implements information and data encryption through the GProto communication protocol, provides distributed long link clusters, and builds a DePIN network through G-BOX hardware equipment to achieve a stable decentralized message exchange network. $GAT is the circulating asset of the Gather platform, used to carry the ecological value of the Gather network, and becomes the anchor asset for the equivalent exchange of computing power contributions in the Gather network in reality. Early users who participate in the infrastructure construction of the Gather network can receive GAT token rewards.

NameGAT

RankNo.4441

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date2024-04-20 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.5 USDT

All-Time High46.85788471173177,2024-06-25

Lowest Price0.45958560140533666,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainGAT

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.