GBCK

State1 is an innovative ecosystem where gaming and commerce merge. It is designed for businesses and users to create a seamless XR and Web3 presence with ready-to-use immersive solutions. In this immersive ecosystem, companies can sell real-world products, engage with audiences, and host virtual events—all in one space. At the heart of State1’s economy is the GoldBrick (GBCK) token, which powers all transactions within the ecosystem. GoldBrick offers users the chance to earn rewards, participate in token-based games, and enjoy tangible benefits when purchasing goods, adding a gamified dimension to the experience.

NameGBCK

RankNo.4352

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply150,000,000

Total Supply150,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.015299586301515084,2025-11-08

Lowest Price0.007721488412876594,2025-11-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

