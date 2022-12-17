GEAR

Gearbox is a generalized leverage protocol. It has two sides to it: passive liquidity providers who earn low-risk APY by providing single-asset liquidity; and active farmers, firms, or even other protocols who borrow those assets to trade or farm with even x10 leverage.

NameGEAR

RankNo.721

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply10,000,000,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate1%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04199126237952066,2022-12-17

Lowest Price0.002394699189497087,2025-04-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

GEAR/USDT
Gearbox
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (GEAR)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
