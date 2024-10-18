GEMS

Gems is a distinguished digital asset launchpad, uniquely positioned within the digital asset arena. Our mission is to unearth genuine 'gems' in the cryptocurrency landscape through rigorous due diligence. We aim to enrich a robust ecosystem for blockchain projects by focusing on launching innovative ventures, expanding communities, penetrating new markets, and leveraging our international network of leaders and supporters to partake in the early stages of these groundbreaking projects.

NameGEMS

RankNo.318

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.11%

Circulation Supply598,865,211

Max Supply843,303,980

Total Supply838,059,738.7

Circulation Rate0.7101%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.32139111116021507,2024-10-18

Lowest Price0.013651603284725885,2025-04-03

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.