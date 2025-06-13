GET

GET is designed to be a token that moves along with the evolution of entertainment, based on the core ideas of Web3. The characteristics of Web3, such as democratization of decision-making and immediacy of value distribution, have an extremely high affinity with the set of use cases provided by GET.

NameGET

RankNo.5161

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.013155838322735681,2025-06-13

Lowest Price0.000694939315249156,2025-10-31

Public BlockchainADA

IntroductionGET is designed to be a token that moves along with the evolution of entertainment, based on the core ideas of Web3. The characteristics of Web3, such as democratization of decision-making and immediacy of value distribution, have an extremely high affinity with the set of use cases provided by GET.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.