The Games for a living Token ($GFAL) is the utility token used in our Network and Games. This means that all the transactions in our Marketplace are executed using $GFAL. $GFAL is also the basis of the governance of the Games for a living Network & Games.

NameGFAL

RankNo.1195

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply3,547,111,064.555333

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3547%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.04893349647156967,2023-12-04

Lowest Price0.002168610793288965,2025-11-09

Public BlockchainBSC

