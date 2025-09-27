GOATED

GOAT Network is a Bitcoin-native ZK Rollup engineered to deliver sustainable, native BTC yield through a breakthrough combination of in-house zkMIPS (the fastest production-ready zkVM), a practical BitVM2 challenge model (reducing the challenging period from 14 days to less than 1 day), and Bitcoin’s first Decentralized Sequencer network.

NameGOATED

RankNo.1143

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.85%

Circulation Supply104,348,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1043%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19772632791076053,2025-09-27

Lowest Price0.052417385027545234,2025-10-09

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

