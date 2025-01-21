GOHOME

A meme coin on a path to flip Bitcoin (make price of 1 $GOHOME higher than that of 1 $BTC). Inspired by the WhiteHouse.gov/es 404 page with "GO HOME" button. We let people who missed Bitcoin at $100 get rich with GOHOME. We believe in an unalienable right to tell $GOHOME to the unwelcome intruders.

NameGOHOME

RankNo.377

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)710.09%

Circulation Supply499,895

Max Supply9,999,895.37

Total Supply9,999,895.37

Circulation Rate0.0499%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High368.820720950202,2025-03-14

Lowest Price0.002123814255824909,2025-01-21

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionA meme coin on a path to flip Bitcoin (make price of 1 $GOHOME higher than that of 1 $BTC). Inspired by the WhiteHouse.gov/es 404 page with "GO HOME" button. We let people who missed Bitcoin at $100 get rich with GOHOME. We believe in an unalienable right to tell $GOHOME to the unwelcome intruders.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

