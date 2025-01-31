GPS

GoPlus Security is building Web3's first decentralized security layer, providing comprehensive protection across all blockchain networks. Through its open, permissionless, and user-driven architecture, GoPlus can be seamlessly integrated by any blockchain or project to protect their users throughout their entire transaction lifecycle. By leveraging AVS and cutting-edge AI powered security solutions, it conducts thorough risk analysis and delivers smart, efficient and decentralized security services for users. GoPlus aims to create a more secure and user-friendly Web3 on-chain interaction environment by filling the gap of security layer in the current blockchain's architecture, providing users with more effective and better-experienced on-chain security protection.

NameGPS

RankNo.824

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.18%

Circulation Supply2,977,841,360.997091

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2977%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2201465019981962,2025-01-31

Lowest Price0.00529793411448234,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

