HEGE

Hege is on a quest to become a successful meme in order to win the heart of his crush, Hegena.

NameHEGE

RankNo.1719

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.04%

Circulation Supply999,852,396.87

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,852,396.87

Circulation Rate0.9998%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.051152658545994045,2024-11-28

Lowest Price0.001917985336916716,2025-11-05

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionHege is on a quest to become a successful meme in order to win the heart of his crush, Hegena.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

Exchange
ELIZAOS Euphoria
