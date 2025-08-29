HEMI

Powered by Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hemi is a modular network for superior scaling, security, and interoperability. While other projects approach Bitcoin and Ethereum as ecosystem silos, limiting the potential of both, Hemi views them as components of a single supernetwork. This unlocks new levels of programmability, portability, and potential for Bitcoin DeFi and so much more. Hemi was co-founded by Jeff Garzik (former Bitcoin core developer) and Max Sanchez (inventor of the Proof-of-Proof consensus protocol), and is surrounded by a team of renowned blockchain engineers, strategic partners and investors.

NameHEMI

RankNo.647

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.37%

Circulation Supply977,500,000

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0977%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.19259179461442666,2025-09-24

Lowest Price0.015350458365510373,2025-08-29

Public BlockchainBSC

Loading...