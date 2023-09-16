HIFI

Hifi Lending Protocol allows anyone to borrow against their crypto. Buying and selling the tokenized debt enables fixed-rate lending and borrowing — something much needed in decentralized finance today.

NameHIFI

RankNo.1372

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.35%

Circulation Supply141,968,470.53759202

Max Supply0

Total Supply166,968,470.53759202

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.6057193937436143,2023-09-16

Lowest Price0.03033589349085596,2025-11-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.