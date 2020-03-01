HIVE

Hive is a Graphene-based social blockchain launched in March 2020 with the core idea of decentralization. Hive's prime selling points are its true decentralization, speed and scalability. Other notable features include it having the lowest entry-barrier for user adoption in the market, time delay security, integrated token allocation, and the upcoming Smart Media Token integration. It is an ideal building location for a variety of innovative projects focused on a broad range of fields, from open source development to social games. Hive aims to be the preferred blockchain for dApp development.

NameHIVE

RankNo.413

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.78%

Circulation Supply497,605,781.219

Max Supply

Total Supply497,605,781.219

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2020-03-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High3.418294589422955,2021-11-26

Lowest Price0.0779675247367639,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainHIVE

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
