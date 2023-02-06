HOOK

Hooked Protocol is building the on-ramp layer for massive Web3 adoption, providing tailored Learn and Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3.

NameHOOK

RankNo.925

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)2.80%

Circulation Supply268,082,064.57573897

Max Supply0

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.062533059080115,2023-02-06

Lowest Price0.01966137280011653,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

