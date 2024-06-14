HOSKY

Hosky Token ($HOSKY) was created due to the lack of low-quality meme tokens on the Cardano Ecosystem. We saw that such a great need existed and are here to fill that gaping hole as any good boy would. We bring aboslutely nothing other than low-quality memes, no financial value, no promises of mastiff gains, no mind-beagle-ing technology , just doggo memes.

NameHOSKY

RankNo.1209

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply227,999,999,999,931

Max Supply1,000,000,000,000,001

Total Supply1,000,000,000,000,001

Circulation Rate0.2279%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000000469432894668,2024-06-14

Lowest Price0.000000004215354442,2024-08-06

Public BlockchainADA

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.