HRT

HIRO is a game services enable players to generate revenue through blockchain technology. HIRO will effectively realize the entire process of NFT business from value assessment and registration to settlements, quickly and transparently based on blockchain technology.

NameHRT

RankNo.5069

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.4295863340159147,2024-07-31

Lowest Price0.000026257519604845,2025-09-25

Public BlockchainDGC

IntroductionHIRO is a game services enable players to generate revenue through blockchain technology. HIRO will effectively realize the entire process of NFT business from value assessment and registration to settlements, quickly and transparently based on blockchain technology.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.