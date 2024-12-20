HSK

HSK is the platform token of HashKey Group, and will be used across all HashKey businesses, covering global licensed exchanges, investment and asset management, tokenization, infrastructure services, and more. Additionally, HSK is the native token and gas token of HashKey Chain, an L2 public chain, empowering long-term growth of the ecosystem.

NameHSK

RankNo.309

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.41%

Circulation Supply308,720,009

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3087%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.587574787960956,2024-12-20

Lowest Price0.24981610577534416,2025-06-10

Public BlockchainETH

