Huma is the first PayFi network and a pioneer in the rapidly growing PayFi ecosystem. It enables global payment institutions to settle payments 24/7 using stablecoins and on-chain liquidity, bringing speed, transparency, and efficiency to traditionally slow financial infrastructure.

NameHUMA

RankNo.424

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)3.81%

Circulation Supply1,779,996,297.691525

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply9,999,997,875.691525

Circulation Rate0.1779%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.11839563291812664,2025-05-26

Lowest Price0.035822247193570314,2025-05-31

Public BlockchainSOL

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
HUMA/USDC
Huma Finance
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (HUMA)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
Open Positions (0)
