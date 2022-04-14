HUMP

HUMP AI is an AI-enhanced GameFi ecosystem built around an iconic character — Humpty Dumpty. Designed for the next wave of Telegram-native users, the platform uses intelligent AI agents to validate gameplay, adapt difficulty, and reward user participation. With no need for downloads or wallets to start, users engage through an interactive Telegram Mini-App, completing missions, earning tokens, and climbing real-time leaderboards.

NameHUMP

RankNo.

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply5 000 000 000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

