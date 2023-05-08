HYPC

HyperCycle is a new Layer 0++ blockchain architecture designed for secure high-speed and inexpensive on-chain execution of microservices, particularly (but not limited to) those related to AI. This article provides an overview of the HyperCycle design, which leverages the TODA/IP ledgerless blockchain, the TODA asset model, and SingularityNET’s Proof of Reputation system.

NameHYPC

RankNo.1745

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply155,122,742

Max Supply2,147,483,648

Total Supply2,147,483,648

Circulation Rate0.0722%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2883715820570467,2023-05-08

Lowest Price0.012291329600508893,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionHyperCycle is a new Layer 0++ blockchain architecture designed for secure high-speed and inexpensive on-chain execution of microservices, particularly (but not limited to) those related to AI. This article provides an overview of the HyperCycle design, which leverages the TODA/IP ledgerless blockchain, the TODA asset model, and SingularityNET’s Proof of Reputation system.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
HYPC/USDT
HyperCycle
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (HYPC)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
HYPC/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (HYPC)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...