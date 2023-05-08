HYPC

HyperCycle is a new Layer 0++ blockchain architecture designed for secure high-speed and inexpensive on-chain execution of microservices, particularly (but not limited to) those related to AI. This article provides an overview of the HyperCycle design, which leverages the TODA/IP ledgerless blockchain, the TODA asset model, and SingularityNET’s Proof of Reputation system.

NameHYPC

RankNo.1745

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply155,122,742

Max Supply2,147,483,648

Total Supply2,147,483,648

Circulation Rate0.0722%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.2883715820570467,2023-05-08

Lowest Price0.012291329600508893,2025-11-07

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

