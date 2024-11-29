HYPE

Hyperliquid is a performant blockchain built with the vision of a fully onchain open financial system. Liquidity, user applications, and trading activity synergize on a unified platform that will ultimately house all of finance.

NameHYPE

RankNo.11

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0041%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)65.90%

Circulation Supply333,928,180

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply999,993,930

Circulation Rate0.3339%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High43.85865425046038,2025-06-11

Lowest Price3.2002764730895623,2024-11-29

Public BlockchainHYPEREVM

IntroductionHyperliquid is a performant blockchain built with the vision of a fully onchain open financial system. Liquidity, user applications, and trading activity synergize on a unified platform that will ultimately house all of finance.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
HYPE/USDC
Hyperliquid
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (HYPE)
--
24h Amount (USDC)
--
