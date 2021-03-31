ILV

Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.

NameILV

RankNo.512

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)127.41%

Circulation Supply6,798,555.38273599

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,150,514.34672099

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-03-31 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2868.94660798,2021-05-29

Lowest Price5.3667047956124385,2025-12-18

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
