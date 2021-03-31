ILV

Illuvium is a decentralized, NFT collection and auto battler game built on the Ethereum network. Integrated with the hyper-scalable immutable-X layer-two solution, players of Illuvium gain access to zero gas fees for minting or exchanging assets, as well as sub-second transaction times, all with user-maintained custody.

NameILV

RankNo.412

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)245.11%

Circulation Supply6,673,204.40665281

Max Supply0

Total Supply9,083,703.83479475

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-03-31 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2868.94660798,2021-05-29

Lowest Price8.069595677180933,2025-10-10

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

