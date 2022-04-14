INC

The WORLDASSETS (WAT Protocol) platform is an innovative financial service platform for the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). Through the WAT Protocol, the platform integrates on-chain physical assets, a dual-token model (asset ownership token + asset yield token), RWAFi (RWA + DeFi), AMM liquidity, POS-DAO asset committee, asset compliance, and a complete tokenization exit mechanism to achieve the true implementation of RWA.

NameINC

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply300,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

