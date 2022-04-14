INI

InitVerse is dedicated to building the next-generation Web3 business infrastructure, led by InitVerse Labs, with core products including: INIChain, a base-layer public blockchain featuring the world’s first TfhEVM, a privacy network combining fully homomorphic encryption with EVM. INISaaS, a development platform integrating AI tools to significantly lower the barrier for DApp creation; INICloud, a decentralized cloud service using $INI for settlement to provide vast computing resources for SaaS; and INI Cloud Mining, a cloud mining platform covering all PoW coin types. Leveraging INIChain’s robust privacy, security, and efficiency, InitVerse empowers the developer community, driving a new era of Web3 business powered by SaaS.

NameINI

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply6,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainINICHAIN

IntroductionInitVerse is dedicated to building the next-generation Web3 business infrastructure, led by InitVerse Labs, with core products including: INIChain, a base-layer public blockchain featuring the world’s first TfhEVM, a privacy network combining fully homomorphic encryption with EVM. INISaaS, a development platform integrating AI tools to significantly lower the barrier for DApp creation; INICloud, a decentralized cloud service using $INI for settlement to provide vast computing resources for SaaS; and INI Cloud Mining, a cloud mining platform covering all PoW coin types. Leveraging INIChain’s robust privacy, security, and efficiency, InitVerse empowers the developer community, driving a new era of Web3 business powered by SaaS.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
INI/USDT
INI
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (INI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
INI/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (INI)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...