INJ

Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.

NameINJ

RankNo.83

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)89.92%

Circulation Supply99,970,935.41

Max Supply0

Total Supply100,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High52.74994573512556,2024-03-14

Lowest Price0.65567454,2020-11-03

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionInjective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.