IN

INFINIT is an AI-powered DeFi intelligence protocol that enables anyone to discover, evaluate, and execute DeFi opportunities through intelligent agents and natural language interfaces. At its core, INFINIT powers the Agentic DeFi Economy — a decentralized, agent-based infrastructure where KOLs and DeFi experts can create and monetize strategies with their communities, while users can access and execute multi-step DeFi strategies in a single click. By combining AI agents, a prompt-based interface, and one-click DeFi execution into a single platform, INFINIT simplifies and democratizes access to DeFi for all.

NameIN

RankNo.731

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)6.77%

Circulation Supply268,937,500

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.2689%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.330328543984695,2025-10-10

Lowest Price0.053529767930225576,2025-08-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionINFINIT is an AI-powered DeFi intelligence protocol that enables anyone to discover, evaluate, and execute DeFi opportunities through intelligent agents and natural language interfaces. At its core, INFINIT powers the Agentic DeFi Economy — a decentralized, agent-based infrastructure where KOLs and DeFi experts can create and monetize strategies with their communities, while users can access and execute multi-step DeFi strategies in a single click. By combining AI agents, a prompt-based interface, and one-click DeFi execution into a single platform, INFINIT simplifies and democratizes access to DeFi for all.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
IN/USDT
INFINIT
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (IN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
IN/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (IN)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...