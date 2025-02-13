IP

Story Network is a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain achieving the best of EVM and Cosmos SDK. It is 100% EVM-compatible alongside deep execution layer optimizations. This supports graph data structures, purpose-built for handling complex data structures like IP quickly and cost-efficiently. It does this by: using precompiled primitives to traverse complex data structures like IP graphs within seconds at marginal costs a high throughput consensus layer based to ensure fast finality and cheap transactions. Story’s "Proof-of-Creativity" Protocol is a smart contract protocol natively deployed on Story Network and allows any creator to onramp IP to Story. Creators can register their IP as “IP Assets” on the protocol. IP Assets (IPA) are the foundational programmable IP metadata on the protocol.

NameIP

RankNo.64

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0003%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)13.43%

Circulation Supply323,241,235

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,017,624,571

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High14.891916247145002,2025-09-21

Lowest Price1,2025-02-13

Public BlockchainSTORY

IntroductionStory Network is a purpose-built layer 1 blockchain achieving the best of EVM and Cosmos SDK. It is 100% EVM-compatible alongside deep execution layer optimizations. This supports graph data structures, purpose-built for handling complex data structures like IP quickly and cost-efficiently. It does this by: using precompiled primitives to traverse complex data structures like IP graphs within seconds at marginal costs a high throughput consensus layer based to ensure fast finality and cheap transactions. Story’s "Proof-of-Creativity" Protocol is a smart contract protocol natively deployed on Story Network and allows any creator to onramp IP to Story. Creators can register their IP as “IP Assets” on the protocol. IP Assets (IPA) are the foundational programmable IP metadata on the protocol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.