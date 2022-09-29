ISK

Iskra is a web3 gaming platform that provides players and game developers with a premier destination to explore the thrill and excitement of Web3 games. Our ultimate mission is to create breaking ground in the Web3 gaming world and lead the way into a new era of blockchain entertainment. Iskra is redefining the way people play games with web3 for the future of play.

NameISK

RankNo.1958

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply537,388,362.79

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply996,852,899.71

Circulation Rate0.5373%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6174141988689682,2022-09-29

Lowest Price0.00252925105637345,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionIskra is a web3 gaming platform that provides players and game developers with a premier destination to explore the thrill and excitement of Web3 games. Our ultimate mission is to create breaking ground in the Web3 gaming world and lead the way into a new era of blockchain entertainment. Iskra is redefining the way people play games with web3 for the future of play.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.