ISK

Iskra is a web3 gaming platform that provides players and game developers with a premier destination to explore the thrill and excitement of Web3 games. Our ultimate mission is to create breaking ground in the Web3 gaming world and lead the way into a new era of blockchain entertainment. Iskra is redefining the way people play games with web3 for the future of play.

NameISK

RankNo.1958

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.01%

Circulation Supply537,388,362.79

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply996,852,899.71

Circulation Rate0.5373%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6174141988689682,2022-09-29

Lowest Price0.00252925105637345,2025-11-11

Public BlockchainBASE

IntroductionIskra is a web3 gaming platform that provides players and game developers with a premier destination to explore the thrill and excitement of Web3 games. Our ultimate mission is to create breaking ground in the Web3 gaming world and lead the way into a new era of blockchain entertainment. Iskra is redefining the way people play games with web3 for the future of play.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
ELIZAOS Euphoria
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
ISK/USDT
ISKRA Token
----
--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (ISK)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ISK/USDT
--
--
‎--
24H High
--
24H Low
--
24H Volume (ISK)
--
24H Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders (0)
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
Loading...